Worksop Town fell to their second successive home defeat on Saturday, as the Tigers were beaten 2-1 by Marine AFC on a night to forget for defender Luke Waterfall

Worksop manager Craig Parry said: “We’re disappointed with another loss at home.

"We’ve got to get back to picking points up here and being a force at home.

“Away from home we go and play without any fear and pressure on our shoulders, but here we play with that fear and go within ourselves.

Worksop push for a quick restart following Liam Hughes' late lifeline strike. Photo by Graham Pool.

“It was so evident in the opening 30 minutes.”

He added: “We had one or two chances before they scored, where especially at this level we need to be more clinical early doors.

“But then we gave away two of the easiest goals they will score, then we were up against it.

“We can’t keep playing within ourselves, we have to believe in ourselves more at home.”

Worksop applied pressure throughout the first half in terms of crosses and set piece deliveries into the box, however the Marine backline and in particular Fraser Barnsley in goal proved to be a match defensively.

The Tigers had their first sight of goal when Jordan Burrow met Vaughan Redford’s cross in the box, however his header flew just wide of the post.

Disaster then struck for the hosts when Finlay Sinclair-Smith found space in the box and squared for George Newell, but the ball was turned over the line into his own net by recovering Worksop defender Luke Waterfall with 10 minutes gone.

Worksop nearly responded with an equaliser, as Barnsley managed a strong hand to turn a well struck Aleks Starcenko volley away from danger.

Proceedings went from bad to worse for Waterfall as he saw his attempted backpass intercepted by Matthew McDonald, who subsequently rounded Worksop goalkeeper Tommy Taylor and rolled into an empty net to double the visitors’ lead on 33 minutes.

Worksop continued to push in the second half for a route back into the game.

After a sustained attacking period the Tigers eventually found their way back into the contest.

Substitute Chae Whitman-Brown burst down the right flank and cut back for Liam Hughes, who finished expertly into the roof of the net.

But, despite continued late pressure, the Mariners were able to hold on for all three points.