Veteran Worksop Sunday League stalwart Keith Mills hoping to achieve a cup double

Worksop Sunday League stalwart Keith Mills is hoping to be the first man from Worksop to be involved in two Sheffield and Hallamshire Junior Cup successes.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:49 BST

The Sheffield Junior Cup, which is contested by teams from Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and as far as Huddersfield, is a prestigious trophy which has only been won by teams from Worksop Sunday League twice – Batchelors and Langold Old Boys.

Veteran Keith was manager when Batchelors won the tournament in 2009 and is now part of the management team of Greendale Oak who reached the final thanks to an impressive victory on Sunday.

Greendale, who still have a chance of winning four trophies this season, booked their place in the final of Sheffield Junior Cup with a fantastic performance away at Blades Super Draw League Division One leaders Chapeltown RBL.

Keith Mills - hoping to set a unique cup record.
Keith Mills - hoping to set a unique cup record.
Despite dominating, thanks to impressive performances from Ryan Barson, Alex Boyd, Declan Jacobs, Matthew Thompson and Mason Gee, it took an extra-time goal from Taylor Thackery to book the final place.

Mills and Greendale have come through six rounds to get to the final (date and venue yet to be decided) travelling to Hoyland and Denby Dale to secure victories, conceding just three goals.

Greendale are also through to Worksop Sunday League’s Challenge Cup Final and hope to contest the Benevolent Cup and First Division title before the season’s end to mark the club’s 50th year in existence.

Sherwood Rangers got the better of Langold Lakeside to reach the final of the Dave Crisp Challenge Cup where they will face Greendale Oak on Sunday, 30th April at hosts Harworth FC.

The Benevolent Cup finalists are yet to be decided as the league format is going down to the wire with many teams in with a chance of reaching the semi final and final.

The league is also still in the balance. Kilton Rovers hold the upper hand and are worth favourites to retain their Division One title, which they won last season for the first time in their history, ahead of the chasing pack, including Greendale Oak.

Sunday LeagueWorksopSheffieldGreendale