Varied week of action for Worksop Harriers

On Saturday, four Harriers made their way to the Peaks Longshaw Sheepdog Trial Fell Race.

Conditions underfoot were ideal and at just under six miles, this is a lovely route with a few scrambles and technical sections over Carl Wark and Higher Tor and some long downhills through the heather.

It wasn’t all fast downhills and pretty scenery though the worst was saved for last with a slog uphill to the finish, over a field of long grass and tussocks.

Richard Hind was first home for the Harriers in 1:00:31 followed closely by Jim Staveley in 1:01:37, whilst Sally Staveley completed the course in 1:26:59. Kerry Saville also now a member finished in 56:09.

On Sunday many Harriers were in Sherwood Pines both volunteering and running for the Sherwood Pines 10k.

Matt Daly picked up some nice silverware with a third place finish in 38:41 and was also joined by Kerry Saville in action again with a 43:26.

The club’s ladies also had a strong showing with Kim Widdop the first Harrier home in 47:50, followed by Pam Brooks with a new PB of 51:44 and Jo Campbell in 54:57.

Finally, rounding out the weekend’s action just over the border Tom Shaw took part in the Wrexham Village Bakery Half Marathon.

A gently undulating course of sort-of-two laps on quiet country roads saw Tom run a time of 1:14:40.