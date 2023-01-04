Unstoppable Worksop Town break club wins record with victory over Grantham Town

After a tight start, the Tigers took the lead on 21 minutes when Jay Rollins headed over a stranded Dan Haystead before Liam Hughes sealed the win with a header of his own to net his 28th goal of the season.

The Tigers’ current winning run also sees them break a 29-year-old Northern Premier League record, which is something that made manager Craig Parry extremely proud.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement and everyone deserves a pat on the back,” said Parry.

Tigers celebrate their record-breaking win - photo by Lewis Pickersgill

“We aim to go up, but I am proud of these guys in the changing room and not just the players but the backroom team, committee, chairman, and everyone that’s involved – we win together, we lose together, and we break records together.

“What you’re probably just seeing is a fear factor from the opposition and we have that winning mentality and we’re just finding ways to win and sometimes that’s not just the easiest way to win, and sometimes we have to adapt and do that and going back to that Dunston game, that performance kickstarted it.

“I must say, I believe that the November month is where the credit must go as it was a busy month and there were some tough midweek trips in there and players were getting up for work from 4am and not getting back until gone midnight and they were putting their bodies on the line before having to go back to work or take their kids to school.

“Every game has its worth and each victory has its value, and I am pleased that we have been able to manage it.”

The victory saw Worksop maintain their 14-point lead at the summit of the NPL East Division after completing a hard-fought double over Grantham this season.

The Tigers boss admitted that for the first part, it wasn’t plain sailing.

He added: “I think we always knew that this was going to be a difficult game.

“If you look at their teamsheet and what they have done this year, they have a lot of experience and they have some good players, so I think for the first 15 minutes, we were just trying to feel them out a bit.

“I don’t think we set off well, but once we got that foothold in the game and play the ball in the right areas, it created a lot of space and I thought we were magnificent, especially in the second half.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Parry is now expecting a tough test as his side travel to Sheffield FC aiming to stretch the run further on Saturday afternoon.

The world’s oldest and fourth oldest football clubs lock horns this weekend, with Sheffield sitting six points outside the play-offs with two games in hand.

And Parry is wary of his opponents after a tight affair between the two sides back in September.

“It is going to be another difficult game,” he said.

“We are going away from home, and we are going on a difficult pitch, and it is an old-school place with a deep pitch.

“We must try and utilise that and try to play into certain areas and execute our game plan but there are no doubts that they are doing well in the table at this moment in time and they have had some positive results recently.