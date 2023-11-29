Unbeaten Worksop Town home run ended by Marine defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joe Ferguson’s first-half strike was enough to reward the visitors with all three points at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium, despite Jonny Spittle seeing red shortly after the opener. Despite the defeat, Parry still saw a lot of positives in the game.
He said: “I thought it was a good performance; we had enough chances there to win two or three games and had control from minute one.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“If you don’t score you don’t win games, unfortunately it didn’t happen for us today and they had one chance, and we gave away a silly goal.
“I think in the final third, at times, we rushed it a little bit, especially when they went down to 10 men. There was a lot of frustration on the sidelines with the antics that were happening on the pitch, but would we have done it? Yeah, we probably would’ve.”