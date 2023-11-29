Worksop Town boss Craig Parry was disappointed as his side suffered a first home league defeat since April 2022, losing 1-0 to Marine on Saturday, writes Ronnie Langhorne.

Joe Ferguson’s first-half strike was enough to reward the visitors with all three points at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium, despite Jonny Spittle seeing red shortly after the opener. Despite the defeat, Parry still saw a lot of positives in the game.

He said: “I thought it was a good performance; we had enough chances there to win two or three games and had control from minute one.

“If you don’t score you don’t win games, unfortunately it didn’t happen for us today and they had one chance, and we gave away a silly goal.

Jay Rollins' snapshot is saved. Photo by Corey Prevett.