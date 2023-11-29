News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

Unbeaten Worksop Town home run ended by Marine defeat

Worksop Town boss Craig Parry was disappointed as his side suffered a first home league defeat since April 2022, losing 1-0 to Marine on Saturday, writes Ronnie Langhorne.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 29th Nov 2023, 13:21 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 13:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Joe Ferguson’s first-half strike was enough to reward the visitors with all three points at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium, despite Jonny Spittle seeing red shortly after the opener. Despite the defeat, Parry still saw a lot of positives in the game.

He said: “I thought it was a good performance; we had enough chances there to win two or three games and had control from minute one.

“If you don’t score you don’t win games, unfortunately it didn’t happen for us today and they had one chance, and we gave away a silly goal.

Jay Rollins' snapshot is saved. Photo by Corey Prevett.Jay Rollins' snapshot is saved. Photo by Corey Prevett.
Jay Rollins' snapshot is saved. Photo by Corey Prevett.
Most Popular

“I think in the final third, at times, we rushed it a little bit, especially when they went down to 10 men. There was a lot of frustration on the sidelines with the antics that were happening on the pitch, but would we have done it? Yeah, we probably would’ve.”

Related topics:Craig ParryWorksop Town