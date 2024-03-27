Two-goal hero Josh Wilde so happy to be back on the goals trail for Worksop Town

Josh Wilde was the unlikely hero as he netted both first half goals for Worksop Town last Saturday, which in the end proved to be decisive, beating Bradford Park Avenue 2-1, writes Ronnie Langhorne.
Wilde is delighted he’s been able to recapture his goal-scoring form, netting four in his last five games and said: “I had quite a good goalscoring record last year.

"This year I’ve not quite been hitting that form, but in these last few games I’m starting to score more again and I think that’s five now for the season.

"I just want to keep helping the team as much as I can, I don’t really care who scores as long as we’re getting the win.

"It’s nice to score but the win is the most important thing. I like getting forward but I also love defending, there’s nothing better than a last ditch tackle or a goal line clearance.

“We know we’ve only got a handful of games left, so we’re just trying to get as many wins as we can with the hope of getting in the play-offs.”

