Two-goal hero Josh Wilde so happy to be back on the goals trail for Worksop Town

Wilde is delighted he’s been able to recapture his goal-scoring form, netting four in his last five games and said: “I had quite a good goalscoring record last year.

"This year I’ve not quite been hitting that form, but in these last few games I’m starting to score more again and I think that’s five now for the season.

"I just want to keep helping the team as much as I can, I don’t really care who scores as long as we’re getting the win.

Josh Wilde - vital brace. Pic by RBI Photography.

"It’s nice to score but the win is the most important thing. I like getting forward but I also love defending, there’s nothing better than a last ditch tackle or a goal line clearance.