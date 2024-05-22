Two departures as Worksop Town confirm retained list ahead of the new season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop Town have confirmed their retained list ahead of the Northern Premier League Premier Division 24/25 campaign

The Tigers have already confirmed the signings of Dan Bramall and Luke Shiels last weekend and all but two of last year's squad will continue with the club.

However, veteran midfielder Paul Green departs after two successful seasons with the Tigers.

Experienced defender George Taft, who has consequently signed for fellow NPL Premier Division outfit Mickleover Sport, will also be departing.