Two departures as Worksop Town confirm retained list ahead of the new season
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Worksop Town have confirmed their retained list ahead of the Northern Premier League Premier Division 24/25 campaign
The Tigers have already confirmed the signings of Dan Bramall and Luke Shiels last weekend and all but two of last year's squad will continue with the club.
However, veteran midfielder Paul Green departs after two successful seasons with the Tigers.
Experienced defender George Taft, who has consequently signed for fellow NPL Premier Division outfit Mickleover Sport, will also be departing.
The rest of the Tigers’ 23/24 squad will remain at the club throughout next season, while new additions are set to bolster the squad in Worksop’s hunt for promotion.