Two big wins in a week for SJR Worksop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saturday's 7-1 away mauling of Glapwell followed the 4-0 midweek home win over Rossington Main.
The big win at bottom club Glapwell was made even more impressive by the fact that SJR were down to 10 men after only 15 minutes.
The 'last man' foul on a Glapwell striker also resulted in a well taken free kick that found the bottom corner.This seemed to wake up the visitors and Templeton levelled after some good build-up play down the left hand side.
Shortly after a second goal came from a Thackery header on the front post from a corner kick.
Moment later, just before half-time, Taylor made it 3-1 with an outside of the foot long range effort finding the top corner. The keeper got a hand but made a mess of it.The crucial fourth came after the break after great work by Baines put Thackery through for his second of the game.SJR were ruthless and kept pushing for more, and it was Templeton again who took it round the keeper and fired into the near post to make it 5-1.
Shortly after Taylor grabbed his well deserved second of the game.After the introduction of Harvey Day, Brandon Ashmore and Jake Scott, Ashmore found his very first goal for the club after getting through one v one with the keeper and slotted home nicely.With a rocky start and with only 10 men from 1-0 down, the team showed real character to turn it around and it was a very comfortable win in the end to seal another 3 points.
In midweek SJR had beaten visiting Rossington Main 4-0.
Neither side created a real chance until the 40th minute when a Templeton corner found Thackery to head home.Going into the second half Templeton was pushed further forward and this seemed to spark him and Mullen into life.On the hour a long ball was met by Scott Wesley, who flicked it onto Templeton to fire home.Templeton was now in the zone and soon met another Wesley flick to fire one of his trademark strikes into the bottom corner.SJR were dominating now, being led brilliantly by Baines in the middle of the park and aided by the introduction of Kizza TaylorBut it was another Templeton corner that this time found player-manager Kyle Wesley to tap home.SJR saw the game out with the entire back four - Moody, Boyd, Wesley and Betts - having strong matches, assisted by veteran goalkeeper Adam Beard, who at 43 never looked fazed.