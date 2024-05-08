Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saturday's 7-1 away mauling of Glapwell followed the 4-0 midweek home win over Rossington Main.

The big win at bottom club Glapwell was made even more impressive by the fact that SJR were down to 10 men after only 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'last man' foul on a Glapwell striker also resulted in a well taken free kick that found the bottom corner.This seemed to wake up the visitors and Templeton levelled after some good build-up play down the left hand side.

Cameron Baines - SJR Man of the match at Glapwell.

Shortly after a second goal came from a Thackery header on the front post from a corner kick.

Moment later, just before half-time, Taylor made it 3-1 with an outside of the foot long range effort finding the top corner. The keeper got a hand but made a mess of it.The crucial fourth came after the break after great work by Baines put Thackery through for his second of the game.SJR were ruthless and kept pushing for more, and it was Templeton again who took it round the keeper and fired into the near post to make it 5-1.

Shortly after Taylor grabbed his well deserved second of the game.After the introduction of Harvey Day, Brandon Ashmore and Jake Scott, Ashmore found his very first goal for the club after getting through one v one with the keeper and slotted home nicely.With a rocky start and with only 10 men from 1-0 down, the team showed real character to turn it around and it was a very comfortable win in the end to seal another 3 points.

In midweek SJR had beaten visiting Rossington Main 4-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad