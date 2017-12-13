Tributes paid to iconic Worksop Town fan Brian Muxlow

Tributes have been paid to Worksop Town volunteer Brian Muxlow who passed away on Wednesday morning.

Brian has supported Tigers for more than 50 years and played a crucial part in behind the scenes events at the club.

Life President Keith Ilett said: “Where can I start? Brian Muxlow was a great Family man and a great friend to me as well.

“He was a great Tiger and a legendary supporter who never lost faith.

“I first met Brian in the 60’s at Central Avenue and got to know him well in the 70’s when we met in a group at the Kilton Inn for Saturday dinner and later down at the football.

“During the 80’s, when the football Club was yet again in turmoil, he became part of the few that worked on building the club back up.

“He helped with building the ground, his main job was digging post holes and mixing concrete for the fencing amongst many more things.

“The players will remember him along with Christine and Janet for the teas in the dressing rooms at all the matches then cleaning them out and all the goodies they gave the players on the team bus.

“When the club first opened at Sandy Lane Brian personally brought SKY TV and had it fitted in the Clubhouse, people probably don’t know what he and his family have done for the Tigers over the years.

“We will all miss Brian’s famous one liners, he had me in stitches with them.

“He was a true Tiger to the end. Rest in peace Bri you will never be forgotten by us Tigers.”