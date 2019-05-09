Tigers to dish out the gongs on May 18

Worksop Town are inviting supporters to the club’s presentation night to celebrate a magnificent season.

The event will take place at the Dukeries Brewery Tap, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, on Saturday May 18 with a 7.30pm start – Doors open at 7pm.

The night will start with the traditional award giving with music throughout the night before The Thieves take to the stage with live music for all to enjoy.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for Under-16s. This includes a hot buffet.

Contact Zoe Pendleton on 07487536953 or email wtfc.enquiries@gmail.com for details and payment.

Alternatively, fans can go along to a sign-up session on Friday, May 10 at the clubhouse, from 5pm until 9pm.

There you can buy a ticket for the presentation night, as well as an Early Bird season ticket if you haven’t already and wish to do so.