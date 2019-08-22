Tigers ‘shaping up well’ after seeing off Wisbech

Max Pemberton believes Worksop Town are adapting to life in the BetVictor NPL South-East division after a 4-0 home win over Wisbech Town on Wednesday night.

The Tigers picked up their first win of the 2019/20 campaign in a game which saw Pemberton get on the scoresheet in front of a strong 350+ crowd at Sandy Lane.

And Pemberton thought they were good value for it.

“I thought we started well, which was important after Saturday’s disappointing result,” said Pemberton.

“We got off to a good start tonight [Wednesday] and we were 2-0 up at half-time when really it could have been more.”

A first clean sheet of the season was also as important as the goals scored for Pemberton.

He said: “It was very important, especially in this league.

“We knew from last year it was going to be a test coming up into this league.

“Last year we kept a lot of clean sheets and we were very solid at the back.

“It’s good to get up and running, with a clean sheet and a 4-0 win so you can’t go wrong.

And on the team’s attacking threat, he added: “It’s credit to Dents [manager Craig Denton] and the way he’s recruited, bringing good players in. We’ve retained good players as well.

“We knew we had talent going forward and we were solid again at the back so it’s shaping up well.”

Worksop head to Ilkeston on Saturday and Pemberton is prepared for a tough test.

“It’s going to be a tough one for us but if we play like we have done tonight then I don’t see why we can’t get a result,” he said.