Tigers on the rampage as Worksop Town smash eight past 10-men Matlock Town

Worksop Town hit top gear as they thrashed 10-men Matlock Town 8-0 in a dominant performance at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Tuesday night.

Manager Craig Parry was very pleased with the big victory, saying: “It was a great win over Matlock and everything came together really well.

“We tried to be on the front foot attacking-wise, and it came off so it's really positive.

“The defence has been solid all the way through, the side was been solid all the way and to only concede the one goal in three games is good.”

Ruthless Tigers thrash 10-men Matlock. Photo by James Haley

It was a bright start from the Tigers as Dan Bramall fired a shot towards goal ,but it was easily read by the Matlock goalkeeper.

Aleks Starcenko got the second and third goals either side side of the half-time break, with the first being a low header on the 42nd and the second a shot from the edge of the box on the 50th minute.

Matlock defender Josh Ashman was then sent off for denying Luke Hall a certain goal in the box, Liam Hughes stepped up and the penalty was saved, but he smashed home the rebound from close range.

Two goals from corners followed it, with Hamza Bencherif and Jordan both getting their heads to the ball from Hawkridge corners and scoring the fifth and sixth goals on the 61st minute and 71st minute respectively.

The seventh came from Regan Hutchinson on the 73rd minute, whose deflected shot troubled the Gladiators goalkeeper and found itself in the back of the net.

The victory was wrapped up by Luke Hall on the 80th minute who got on the end of a Jordan Burrow over-the-top through ball and fired a powerful shot past the keeper into the bottom right corner.

Hughes could have scored Worksop’s ninth of the game, with another dangerous Hawkridge corner finding him in the box, but his header went wide of the post.

It was a dominant display from the Tigers and they return to action on Saturday as they face Blyth Spartans at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Parry said: “Blyth will be a tough game.

“Obviously they’ve come down from the division above and have a respectable manager in place.

“Now we have to challenge them and try to be on the front foot to win three points.”