Tigers make it three on the bounce at Gainsborough

Worksop beat Gainsborough to make it five unbeaten in the league.

Worksop Town made it three wins on the bounce with a 2-0 against Gainsborough Trinity on Bank Holiday Monday at Northolme.

Manager Craig Parry was very happy with his team's performance, stating: “It's a great win and we couldn’t have asked for any better really, especially where we are as a squad at the minute.

“We’re down in numbers a little bit with injuries but to pick up 9 points in 9 days it’s a great achievement for everyone in the dressing room.

Regan Hutcinson celebrating after the second goal- Photo by Richard Bierton.

“It's so difficult to come here and they put it on you a lot so to come here and get a clean sheet and look comfortable in nullifying them it’s a great performance and a great day.”

Worksop took the lead in the first half on the 36th minute as Aleks Starcenko played the ball over the top for Regan Hutchinson who drove into the box and pulled it back for Jordan Burrow who poked it into the bottom left corner for his third goal in three games.

The Tigers almost made it two just before half-time as Josh Wilde’s cross fell to the edge of the box for a deflected shot from Starcenko which troubled the keeper but it went past the post.

The away side gained a two-goal advantage on the 56th minute as Sam Wedgbury played an excellent cross for Starcenko who was unmarked in the box for a header into the bottom left corner.

Worksop were still going for goals despite being two goals up as Terry Hawkridge found Hutchinson who had an optimistic shot from 35 yards go wide of the post.

Gainsborough tried to drag themselves back into the game but their attack was no match for the solid Tigers defence who still haven’t conceded a goal on the road this season.

Parry was keen to express the resilience of the Tigers team after the opening-day defeat: “Once everyone fit and well the squad is a good squad, and it’s got a mixture of youth and experience and they’ve gelled well together.

“We have adapted and evolved together as a team, and we only add a few every single year to freshen things up and I think we've learnt from our mistakes from previous years.

“But really, I think apart from the Blyth game where I wasn’t happy with the performance, the performances since then have been great in every single game.”

The Tigers start their FA Cup campaign in their next game as they take on Stratford Town at Knights Lane in the first qualifying round this Saturday.