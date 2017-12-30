Tigers boss Hindley happy with debutants in draw

Worksop Town boss Ryan Hindley was happy with a point as the Tigers ended 2017 with a 1-1 draw at Penistone Church — an identical result to the one a week earlier between the two sides at Sandy Lane.

Lee Hill tapped home after just three minutes following good work by Steve Woolley and Gareth Curtis to put the visitors ahead, but Nathan Keightley equalised in the 32nd minute with a great strike to leave the two sides in mid-table at the end of the year.

The Tigers wasted early chances and Hindley bemoaned the loss of injured striker Alec Denton.

But he was happier with the point than he was a week earlier, saying: “Both camps can be happy with a point today. Both had numerous chances to pull clear.

“We should have been 3-0 up after 15 minutes. We didn’t take our chances, but I thought with a poacher like Denton in the side we would have won both games.

Full credit though to the 11 we fielded. They did exceptionally well and it wasn’t a bad way to end 2017.”

The Tigers retained possession well and worked hard for their point with Charlie Baird earning praise on his full debut together with new signing keeper Justin Greatorex, who joined from Kettering with Callum Fielding on holiday and Jason Alexander still injured.

“Our passing was better,” said Hindley. “We looked to play and looked more solid, I was pleased with our communication.

“Charlie Baird was excellent but I’ll reiterate the point that with a fit Denton I felt we would gave left with all three points. Charlie’s full debut was fantastic along with Justin’s in goal.”

Matty Templeton came on midway through the second half for Ash Burbeary but was quickly taken off because of illness, Conor Higginson was also struggling with sickness.