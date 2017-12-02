Tigers boss ashamed of Worksop Town performance

Disappointed Worksop Town manager Ryan Hindley said he was ashamed of his side’s performance as they crashed out of the FA Vase 3-0 at Pontefract Collieries.

The boss pledged changes and urged the Tigers’ fans to “keep the faith and be patient.”

Apologising to the supporters, Hindley added: “The fans today have been unbelievable, as always,

“I’m ashamed of today’s performance. Injuries to Jack Barnett, Conor Higginson and Alec Denton were a massive blow to us. However, the side I picked today was big and solid, and should have offered more.

“Stick with me. I’m doing what I can. There will be changes, I can assure the fans of that.

“All I can say is keep the faith and be patient that things will turn around.”

Worksop fell behind in the first half at a corner and Pontefract doubled their lead eight minutes into the second half. A curling strike completed the scoring.

The Tigers lost Jason Alexander and Lee Hill to injury in the first half, but Hindley admitted: “We got out-manned — they were the better side.

“Sometimes managers blame the referee’s decisions and everything else, but we’ve got to do better for the first goal.

“Hilly was brilliant with what he was doing in the first half so to then lose him through concussion was a massive blow for us.

“In the first half we were okay but in the second half we haven’t laid a glove on them. We did not create anything and we lost to a better side.

“They won more headers and more tackles — they wanted it more than us, which hurts me because when I put 11 men over that line, I expect them to work harder and do more.”

Worksop host big rivals Handsworth Parramore on Saturday and Hindley said the players would be in for training three times in the week to prepare for the Northern Counties East League Premier Division match.

“I demand that next week we work harder and care more so that we give these wonderful supporters who follow us more,” he said.

“The support that we have should inspire us to give them something to sing about. I’m just as disappointed as they are and I will look myself in the mirror and see how I can change for next Saturday because there will be changes.

“We will be coming in Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday training to put in the best performance we can on Saturday.”