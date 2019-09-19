Tigers aim to add to Wisbech win

Kyle Jordan has told his Worksop Town squad to build upon Wednesday’s victory over Wisbech as they prepare for a league double this week.

Jordan, Steve Woolley and Craig Mitchell earned their first win as the club’s interim coaching team with a 4-1 success over the Fenmen in the Integro League Cup.

As Worksop travel to face fifth-placed Spalding United on Saturday (3pm) and host Stamford, currently eighth in the Northern Premier League South East Division, on Wednesday, the management trio are demanding more of the same.

“The best formula for confidence is playing well and winning,” Jordan said after Wednesday’s success.

“There’s no substitute for it.”

Town hope Matt Reay and Leon Mettam will both return for Saturday’s match against the Tulips at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field.

“The squad will be similar as we’re pretty thin on the ground,” Jordan added, discussing team selection.

“There may be a couple more to come in.

“We’re hoping Matt Reay will be back and Mettam will be fit.

“There’s definitely a few things to think about as it will be a completely different test, but I’m sure all the boys will be up for it again.”

Lynton Karkach put the Tigers in front in the eighth minute, with Mitchell and Connor Brunt securing a comfortable 3-0 interval lead.

Andrew Gascoigne made it 4-0 in the 83rd minute before Joel Earps grabbed a late consolation for Wisbech.

“They started really well and did everything we asked,” Jordan reflected.

“We mixed it up tonight, changed how we want to play moving forwards and they’ve done everything bang on.

“We said to the two wide lads ‘just go and create and be positive in the final third and set the tempo’, and they both did it.”

Under 21 Sam Jones and Zac Walker were named on the bench for the cup clash, with Jones replacing Daniel Patterson in the second half.

“Jonesy’s done really well,” Jordan continued.

“He played a few games back end of last year and never looked out of place. We’re keen to get lads like him involved where we can.

“I’m sure he’s enjoyed it.”

Jordan was pleased with his side’s reaction following Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Belper Town.

“They were very good,” he said.

“You can’t fault anyone for the effort, and the quality on the ball was good.

“If I’m honest, we played into Belper’s hands on Saturday.

“We were too direct against a side that wanted us to be direct.

“Tonight I wanted us to get it down a bit more and play a bit more.

“They’ve done exactly what we asked, got the rewards. It’s good to see your forward players getting goals as well.”