Relegated Luton Town did themselves no favours with a league high seven red cards, while four sides escaped a sending off over their 46 games.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this Championship fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts as one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

2 . Leeds United - 70pts Y: 70 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Swansea City - 75pts Y: 70 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales