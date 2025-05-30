Lower down the football pyramid though there are still plenty of good deals to be had – and the Championship is no exception.

Without the countless millions of pounds in tv revenue, England’s EFL side’s certainly need to engage much more with their commmunity – and part of that is making football affordable.

So, with that in mind, here is how much it will cost you to buy the cheapest available adult season-ticket at every club in the Championship for the 2025/26 season.

Have your say on the price of tickets via our social media channels. Join the debate now. (Prices quoted are based on adult season-tickes post any early bird offers and run from from most expensive to cheapest).