This Championship table shows which clubs got the best and worst value for money last season - see where Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:44 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 14:21 BST
This is how the Championship table would have looked if it was based on value for money, according to new figures revealed this week.

The eye-catching figures – produced by OddsMatrix – uses data from Capology to calcute how much every team spent on player wages during the last campaign and how much they spent per point won.

The stats – if they are to be believed – provide an interesting insight into which clubs got value for money and which sides badly underachieved or simply overspent in their pursuit of success.

Here we look at how the Championship table would have looked based on points v wages. (Figure in brackets represents where each club finished in the weighted table compared to their final league position).

PPW: £158,648 Salary: £8,567,000

1. Portsmouth (+15)

PPW: £158,648 Salary: £8,567,000 Photo: Getty Images

PPW: £170,206 Salary: £11,574,000

2. Bristol City (+4)

PPW: £170,206 Salary: £11,574,000 Photo: Getty Images

PPW: £183,507 Salary: £12,662,000

3. Coventry City (+2)

PPW: £183,507 Salary: £12,662,000 Photo: Getty Images

PPW: £196,947 Salary: £14,968,000

4. Sunderland (0)

PPW: £196,947 Salary: £14,968,000 Photo: Getty Images

