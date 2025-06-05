The eye-catching figures – produced by OddsMatrix – uses data from Capology to calcute how much every team spent on player wages during the last campaign and how much they spent per point won.

The stats – if they are to be believed – provide an interesting insight into which clubs got value for money and which sides badly underachieved or simply overspent in their pursuit of success.

Here we look at how the Championship table would have looked based on points v wages. (Figure in brackets represents where each club finished in the weighted table compared to their final league position).