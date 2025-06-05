The eye-catching figures – produced by OddsMatrix – uses data from Capology to calcute how much every team spent on player wages during the last campaign and how much they spent per point won.

The stats – if they are to be believed – provide an interesting insight into which clubs got value for money and which sides badly underachieved or simply overspent in their pursuit of success.

It suggest Derby spent £235,448 for every point they won, which ranks them 12th in the league for pounds v points value - and seven places above their final League position.

Here we look at how the Championship table would have looked based on points v wages. (Figure in brackets represents where each club finished in the weighted table compared to their final league position).