These pictures show the time when former Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United, Spurs and Marseille legend Chris Waddle wound down his career at Worksop Town

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Dec 2021, 11:47 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 10:24 BST
Chris Waddle is perhaps best known for missing a penalty in the 1990 World Cup semi-final.

But, after reaching the top of the game, he wound down his dazzling career in non-league and made 60 appearances for Worksop Town between 2000 and 2002. We’ve dipped into our archives to dig out these great pics of Waddle’s time at the Tigers.

It's not quite a World Cup semi-final but Chris Waddle enjoyed a Sheffield Senior Cup semi-final for Worksop Town at Doncaster Rovers.

1. Sheffield Senior Cup

It's not quite a World Cup semi-final but Chris Waddle enjoyed a Sheffield Senior Cup semi-final for Worksop Town at Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Chris Waddle made his debut for Worksop Town at Sandy Lane against Rotherham Utd. He went on to play 60 times for the club.

2. Debut day for Chris Waddle

Chris Waddle made his debut for Worksop Town at Sandy Lane against Rotherham Utd. He went on to play 60 times for the club. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Ex Sheffield Wed star Chris Waddle is seen playing for Worksop against his old team.

3. Worksop v Sheffield Wednesday.

Ex Sheffield Wed star Chris Waddle is seen playing for Worksop against his old team. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Chris Waddle scored three times during his two seasons at Worksop Town.

4. A Workop debut

Chris Waddle scored three times during his two seasons at Worksop Town. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

