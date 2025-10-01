Sheffield United find themselves in the bottom three after a dire start to the Championship season.placeholder image
Sheffield United find themselves in the bottom three after a dire start to the Championship season.

These are the three teams AI think will get relegated from the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Oxford United and Hull City fight for survival

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
It’s tough times in Sheffield right now with both clubs struggling in the Championship.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and United have only won once this season, with the Blades stuck in the bottom three

Derby County and Oxford United have also just one win to their name this sseason.

Blackburn and Portsmouth have also had difficult starts the season and are looking over their shoulders.

So who are the three sides who will be playing League One football next season? This is how the Opta supercomputer thinks it will turn out.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

77.76pts

1. Middlesbrough

77.76pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
74.52pts

2. Coventry City

74.52pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
71.71

3. Leicester City

71.71 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
70.01pts

4. Ipswich Town

70.01pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield WednesdayOxford UnitedSheffield UnitedSheffieldChampionshipHull CityBladesDerby CountyBlackburnPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice