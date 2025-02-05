The Blades are currently locked in a four-horse race with Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland for a place in next season’s Premier League.
It’s just as thrilling further down the table with Sheffield Wednesday one of 10 teams fighting it out for the final two play-off places in a thrilling battle.
So which side of Sheffield will be celebrating at the end of season? Will it be both clubs or neither? This supercomputer – produced by BonusCodeBets– is predicting the table will look like this after 46 games.
We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.