Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both still in the hunt for promotion as the Championship season reaches a thrilling climax.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 5th Feb 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 15:53 BST
It’s promising to be a thrilling end to the Championship season for Sheffield’s promotion chasers.

The Blades are currently locked in a four-horse race with Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland for a place in next season’s Premier League.

It’s just as thrilling further down the table with Sheffield Wednesday one of 10 teams fighting it out for the final two play-off places in a thrilling battle.

So which side of Sheffield will be celebrating at the end of season? Will it be both clubs or neither? This supercomputer – produced by BonusCodeBets– is predicting the table will look like this after 46 games.

101pts (+56)

1. Leeds United

1. Leeds United
101pts (+56)

90pts (+29)

2. Sheffield United

2. Sheffield United
90pts (+29)

87pts (+36)

3. Burnley

3. Burnley
87pts (+36)

84pts (+24)

4. Sunderland

4. Sunderland
84pts (+24)

