Sheffield United face another season in the Championship after defeat to Sunderland at Wembley.Sheffield United face another season in the Championship after defeat to Sunderland at Wembley.
These are the early odds for the 2025/26 Championship winner and the prices you can get on Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Wrexham and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 26th May 2025, 13:11 BST
The Championship odds for the winners of the 2025/26 season are now out.

Unsurprisngly relegated Leicester, Southampton Ipswich Town are predicted to challenge for the title.

Play-off losers Sheffield United and Coventry also feature high up in the odds, while promoted Birmingham City could be the surprise package.

With three promotions in three years, Wrexham aren’t being ruled out of a Hollywood promotion to the Premier League.

Whoever wins the league, it promises to be another gripping season.

Here we take a look at the favourites to win the title, with these odds from PaddyPower.

9/2

1. Ipswich Town

9/2 Photo: Getty Images

11/2

2. Southampton

11/2 Photo: Getty Images

17/2

3. Sheffield United

17/2 Photo: Getty Images

9/1

4. Middlesbrough

9/1 Photo: Getty Images

Related topics:Sheffield UnitedSheffield WednesdaySouthamptonWrexhamLeicesterBirmingham CityCoventryIpswich Town
