Unsurprisngly relegated Leicester, Southampton Ipswich Town are predicted to challenge for the title.

Play-off losers Sheffield United and Coventry also feature high up in the odds, while promoted Birmingham City could be the surprise package.

With three promotions in three years, Wrexham aren’t being ruled out of a Hollywood promotion to the Premier League.

Whoever wins the league, it promises to be another gripping season.

Here we take a look at the favourites to win the title, with these odds from PaddyPower.