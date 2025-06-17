But it all come undone for the Blades with Wembley defeat to Sunderland meaning United have it all to do again next season.

If they are to do that, Blades will face stiff competition from the relegated Premier League trio as well as Sheffield United and newcomers Birmingham City.

Across the City, Wednesday are unlikely to force their way into the top six with off-the-field issues certainly not helping.

But stranger things have happened in football with Ipswich Town being the latest side to upset the odds with their Championship promotion two season ago.

So who are the early favourites? Here we take a look at the odds currently being offered on William Hill.