Sheffield United were 15 minutes away from promotion last season before they were finally beaten by Sunderland at Wembley.

These are the early Championship promotion odds and the prices you can now get on Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Ipswich Town and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 12:11 BST
Sheffield United were 15 minutes away from achieving their season aim of promotion back to the Premier League.

But it all come undone for the Blades with Wembley defeat to Sunderland meaning United have it all to do again next season.

If they are to do that, Blades will face stiff competition from the relegated Premier League trio as well as Sheffield United and newcomers Birmingham City.

Across the City, Wednesday are unlikely to force their way into the top six with off-the-field issues certainly not helping.

But stranger things have happened in football with Ipswich Town being the latest side to upset the odds with their Championship promotion two season ago.

So who are the early favourites? Here we take a look at the odds currently being offered on William Hill.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

5/4

1. Ipswich Town

5/4 Photo: Getty Images

7/4

2. Southampton

7/4 Photo: Getty Images

9/4

3. Sheffield United

9/4 Photo: Getty Images

5/2

4. Birmingham City

5/2 Photo: Getty Images

