'The worst display since I've been here' - fuming Worksop Town boss reacts to defeat

Craig Parry was extremely unhappy with Worksop Town's display.

Daniel Capewell headed the visitors into a one-goal lead going into the break before Jack Broadhead faced double jeopardy as he gave away a penalty and received a second yellow on 51 minutes, allowing Terence Galbraith to slot home from the spot.

Sado Djalo then added a third on the hour to hand Worksop their first league defeat in five games.

And Parry was furious at the Tigers’ display.

“It is probably the worst performance since I have been here if I am being brutally honest,” said Parry.

“Let’s, firstly, give credit to Dunston, who have travelled a long way and were the better side.

“I regret giving them the weekend off because some of them in there couldn’t even last 20 minutes on the pitch and if I could have 11 subs, then I would have used them straight away.

“It wasn’t good enough and we must make changes not just in personnel but in terms of the system.

"We must either be braver on the ball and play the way we set them up and if they don’t play that way then we must set them up more resilient and stronger, and play a different way which we don’t want to do.”

Worksop next welcome Stocksbridge Park Steels to Sandy Lane on Saturday.