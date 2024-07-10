3 . Josh Griffiths

Bristol Rovers are set to loan West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths for the 2024/25 season, after missing out Cameron Dawson who elected to join Rotherham United. Birmingham Live report that Griffiths has been given the green light to move in what will be fourth separate temporary spell away from the Hawthorns following stints at Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Portsmouth.Photo: Getty Images