Here's what Long had to say about his new deal
Chris Long
“I’m hungry for success in my life, and especially at this club. I feel with this manager and the lads we have got there is no reason we can’t get out of this league next season.
“I love the club and everyone connected to the club. The manager is very good, he’s young and hungry, and the staff behind him are really good as well.
“It’s exciting because we have very good players coming through the ranks and if we can sign some more players who could help us get automatic (promotion) that is the key.
Unfinished business
Crewe striker Chris Long has signed a new deal at the Railwaymen. It will be all about promotion next season.
Speaking to the club website
Callum Dolan
“At first it was obviously devastating, I felt like I was improving with each game but that is part of football.
"I enjoy the physical side of what we do as well as the footballing side, so I will try my best to never complain about an impact injury itself.
“It’s great knowing I’m going into pre-season feeling good and injury free. I’m looking forward to a tough building phase and will be counting down the days until the first game.”
Over to Fleetwood
Callum Dolan is looking forward to a good, and injury-free season for Fleetwood after a disrupted season last time out.
Some reaction from Wigan
academy manager Jake Campbell
"We are absolutely delighted to see Elijah sign his first professional contract with the club.
"Since joining our academy at U13s, Elijah has been a consistently high performer, and he has taken this progress into the first year of his apprenticeship, performing well for the U18s and U21s.
Over at Wigan
Wigan Athletic academy product Elijah Igiehon has been rewarded with his first professional contract with the club at the end of his first year as a scholar. (Wigan Today)
The wide midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable 12 months at the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium, having helped Latics Under-16s win the Professional Development League Cup for the first time in the club's history this time last year before establishing himself as a regular in Marc Maddocks' Under-18s side in 2023/24.
A big switch here
Crewe’s captain will be an MK Dons man next season.
A fond farewell
This is what Jamie Lindsay had to say about his departure on his X account
A departure at Rotherham
Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay is leaving the club this summer, as confirmed on their official website.
Rotherham United are parting ways with the Scotsman following their relegation from the Championship.