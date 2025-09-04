Five teams are still waiting for their first Championship win of the season.placeholder image
The latest Championship relegation odds as Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Ipswich Town and Oxford United wait for a first win of the season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Sep 2025, 13:14 BST
The Championship table is still young but is already taking on an interesting look going into the international break.

Five teams are still waiting for their first win of the season with it looking like it will be a predictably tough season ahead for Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United.

They are suprisingly joined by Ipswich Town and Sheffield United who have faltered badly in the opening games.

So how have the early games affected the relegation picture? Here we take a look at the latest odds from SkyBet. (Odds run from least likely to most likely)

Tell us which three sides you think are in danger by joining the debate on our social media channels.

100/1

1. Ipswich Town

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

80/1

2. Coventry City

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

80/1

3. Southampton

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

80/1

4. Birmingham City

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

