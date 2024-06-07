But, after reaching the top of the game, he wound down his dazzling career in non-league and made 60 appearances for Worksop Town between 2000 and 2002. We’ve dipped into our archives to dig out these great pics of Waddle’s time at the Tigers.
Let us know your memories of Waddle in a Tigers shirt via our social media channels.
Get more Worksop Town news here.
1. Sheffield Senior Cup
It's not quite a World Cup semi-final but Chris Waddle enjoyed a Sheffield Senior Cup semi-final for Worksop Town at Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Debut day for Chris Waddle
Chris Waddle made his debut for Worksop Town at Sandy Lane against Rotherham Utd. He went on to play 60 times for the club. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Worksop v Sheffield Wednesday.
Ex Sheffield Wed star Chris Waddle is seen playing for Worksop against his old team. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. A Workop debut
Chris Waddle scored three times during his two seasons at Worksop Town. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd