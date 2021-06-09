Team spirit pleases Worksop Town boss Craig Parry

Craig Parry is happy with the team spirit at Worksop Town. Lewis Pickersgill

The Tigers played six games over five weeks as part of a re-engagement phase to their return to football.

Parry praised the team’s morale that has been built up over this short duration.

“I believe this period was just ensuring that we have got everyone back together and enlighten them on how we are going to play this year, about our philosophy, and how we see the club is going to progress over the next two to three years,” said Parry.

“It was about getting the lads back enjoying their football, having a big smile on their face, being back together in a changing room, and sitting together for an hour having a beer afterwards with a sense of getting back to normality whilst having a focus of winning football games.

“I am a massive believer in good morale, and it is not easy building changing rooms and, in the period we have had, we have built a good changing room.

“That alone [morale and team spirit] wins you 15 games a season and I don’t think I would be the only manager to say that.

“It can win or lose you leagues, and I think we are really on the right track of building that part of the game into Worksop.”

Following Worksop’s astounding 5-0 victory over Northern Premier Division side Mickleover FC, Parry explained how he wants his squad to enjoy this period of rest with their families before a thorough pre-season.

He continued: “We took everybody’s weight before we all left – fortunately, we’re in a position with the team that those we have recruited are very fit lads – but we have drop-in sessions where lads can come in and do a little bit of basic fitness.

“My parting message was that the drop-in sessions are there so that you feel like you’re not just training by yourself; you can come in and train as a group.