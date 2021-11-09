Taylor Thackery bags triple as SJR Worksop hit five in derby game at Harworth Colliery

Friday night action from SJR Worksop's win at Harworth Colliery. Picture by mushimages.

SJR started well and missed two early chances in the first five minutes.

But it was under-strength Harworth who took the lead with a fine goal from Ash McEwan and only minutes later they could have added a second, but the post denied Ainsley Finney.

That seemed to spring the visitors into life and moments later the combination of Maxwell Sykes and Thackery clicked with the latter hitting an unstoppable drive into the top corner.

SJR then had their best spell of the match, really getting their passing game together.

And when Sykes found Thackery again in another good move, he made it 2-1 with a trademark finish.

Harworth enjoyed a good spell towards the end of the half but SJR held strong to go in 2-1 to the good.

Immediately on the restart man of the match Thackery capitalised on a mix-up in the Harworth defence to make it 3-1 and complete his hat-trick.

Moments after this Harworth were reduced to 10 men after Finney received a second yellow card for diving.

SJR then took complete control and on the 70th minute they made it 4-1, when the keeper made a fine save from Keegan Townrow, but the tireless Scott Wesley headed in the rebound.