Taylor fits the bill for Denton’s Worksop ahead of derby day

Craig Denton has strengthened his defensive options ahead of his first Sandy Lane derby as Worksop boss.

The Tigers boss signed 6ft 3ins centre-half Charlie Taylor from Clipstone, days before taking on Handsworth.

“He’s someone I’ve known for quite a long time, I’ve tried to sign him before and I’m delighted that he’s agreed to come in,” said Denton.

“He’ll come in and fight for a place, we’ve got competition for every place so it was only right that our defenders have competition as well.

“A couple of players are carrying knocks so he could be involved this weekend, I’ll take a look this week.”

Denton wants his side to use the derby to showcase a much improved performance than the one in last weekend’s heavy FA Vase defeat.

“There’s a little bit of a rivalry, it is a derby and that just adds to the occasion,” he said.

“We’re going off a bad result on Saturday, I don’t think they’re doing as good as they wanted, they’ve dropped a few points and will want to put things right.

“We know they’ve got quality but I believe in what we’ve got – we need to put a performance in to get the result.”