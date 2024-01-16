News you can trust since 1895
Players throw Craig Denton into the air after winning promotion.

Take a look at these fantastic pictures from when Worksop Town clinched the league and cup double in 2018/19

Worksop Town have had some good times down the years, but none more so than their NCEL league and cup double in 2018/19.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th May 2021, 09:44 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 11:04 GMT

Here we have dipped into the archives to find these brilliant images of a season to remember, including some great celebrations.

Let us know your favourite moments from that season via our social media channels.

Get more Worksop sports news, here.

Lee Hill scores a bicycle kick against Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Lee Hill scores a bicycle kick against Harrogate Railway Athletic. Photo: Mike Holmes

Max Pemberton and Kyle Jordan celebrate the latter’s hat-trick goal against Liversedge FC.

Max Pemberton and Kyle Jordan celebrate the latter’s hat-trick goal against Liversedge FC. Photo: Worksop Town

Captain Daniel Patterson kisses the NCEL League Cup after beating Liversedge 3-1 at Keepmoat Stadium.

Captain Daniel Patterson kisses the NCEL League Cup after beating Liversedge 3-1 at Keepmoat Stadium. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

The players celebrate in the changing rooms after lifting the league title.

The players celebrate in the changing rooms after lifting the league title. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

