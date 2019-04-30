Take a look at our gallery as Worksop Town celebrate their title glory
Worksop Town are champions of the NCEL Premier Division and received their trophy after Saturday's win against Eccleshill United.
Photographer Lewis Pickersgill captured the celebrations after the game as Tigers players, staff and fans got their hands on the championship trophy. Check out the gallery below.
Worksop Town celebrate their title success. All photos by Lewis Pickersgill.
