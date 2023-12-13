A group of Swansea City fans helped generate some income for Worksop Town as they visited the Windsor Foodservice Stadium ahead of their visit to Rotherham United.

Bridgend Jacks enjoying their visit to Worksop Town last weekend.

The Bridgend Jacks supporters group choose to support local football clubs rather than big chains when on their travels and on Saturday, they visited Sandy Lane for their pre-match drinks, where they also got to meet the Tigers’ chairman, manager, and first team squad.

Craig Hopkins from the group explained why they chose to come to Worksop rather than going to an allocated away pub.

“It was a brilliant day,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The aim of the day is to get to a local football near where we’re playing, have a few drinks, get to know the people in the club and then travel to where we are playing from the club.

“That’s only been a thing for us recently; typically, we’d be going to a Wetherspoons or wherever they tell you to go for away fans.

"But they tend to be quite generic and boring, so we took it upon ourselves to look for a regional division football clubs of where we are heading.

“It’s massive to help these clubs. Swansea aren’t a small club but we feel that compared to some of the other teams in England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We know that for regional football clubs, it can be hard going financially, and you always feel appreciated when you go to these clubs and it’s nice to get to know the club.

“We have done it before with other clubs like Nuneaton Borough; they appreciated the revenue, and we enjoyed the hospitality and the generosity.”

Hopkins then went on to talk about the founding of the supporters’ group.

He added: “Bridgend Jacks are made up of about three or four minibuses that over the years have all come together to jump on a big 52-seater bus to go to away games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have developed a group of people in our area and we will travel to games together.”