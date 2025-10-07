Sheffield Wednesday remain in the relegation zone after being thrashed by Coventry City at the weekend.placeholder image
Sheffield Wednesday remain in the relegation zone after being thrashed by Coventry City at the weekend.

Supercomputer dishes out latest Championship relegation prediction after defeats for Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United and draws for Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham

Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:22 BST
It was another tough weekend in Sheffield with defeats for Wednesday and United.

It leaves both sides still in the relegation zone and in need of a few wins in succession.

Around them Oxford United, Blackburn, Norwich and Wrexham all failed to win.

Struggling Derby County are also without a win in four games after a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

So who are the three sides who will be playing League One football next season? This is how a supercumper – run by Plejmo – thinks it will turn out.

94pts (+54)

1. Coventry City

94pts (+54) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+24)

2. Leicester City

84pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+21)

3. Middlesbrough

81pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

76pts (+35)

4. Ipswich Town

76pts (+35) Photo: Getty Images

