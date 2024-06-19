Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Wednesday June 19.
1. Sam Barnes
Defender Sam Barnes has signed for Barrow from Blackburn Rovers following the expiration of his contract at Ewood Park. The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on an initial one-year deal at the SO Legal Stadium with an option to extend his contract for a further 12 months. This makes him the second former Blackburn player to sign for Barrow, following the signing of Connor Mahoney earlier this afternoon. Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Luke Young
Luke Young has joined Cheltenham Town after his release from Wrexham. The 31-year-old played 246 times for the Red Dragons, with 33 of those outings coming in the 2023/24 season. He played a key role in helping Phil Parkinson’s side win another promotion Photo: Marc Atkins
3. Alex Bass
Notts County have paid Sunderland an undisclosed fee to secure the services of former Bradford City goalkeeper Alex Bass. The 26-year-old managed just two senior outings for the Black Cats after joining from Portsmouth in 2022. He had not been first-choice at Pompey either and spent the final months of his Fratton Park stay on loan at Bradford Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Tom Bayliss
Tom Bayliss is set to sign for Shrewsbury Town’s League One rivals Lincoln City, (Shropshire Star). The midfielder made 81 appearances for Town during his two-year stay. But the attacking midfielder’s significant drop-off in form and high wages led to him being released when his contract came to an end at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. Photo: Pete Norton
