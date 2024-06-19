1 . Sam Barnes

Defender Sam Barnes has signed for Barrow from Blackburn Rovers following the expiration of his contract at Ewood Park. The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on an initial one-year deal at the SO Legal Stadium with an option to extend his contract for a further 12 months. This makes him the second former Blackburn player to sign for Barrow, following the signing of Connor Mahoney earlier this afternoon. Photo: Lewis Storey