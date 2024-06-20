Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Thursday June 20.
1. Josh Davison
Tranmere Rovers have confirmed the signing of striker Josh Davison on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee from AFC Wimbledon. An experienced striker, Davison has made 223 career appearances and scored 66 goals, with eight of those coming last season with Wimbledon.Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. Alex Mitchell (Milwall to Charlton)
Charlton Athletic have agreed a deal to sign Millwall defender Alex Mitchell this summer (Football Insider). Mitchell, 22, spent last season on loan at Lincoln City in League One. He made 41 appearances across all competitions for the Imps and scored once from centre back. It was his third loan spell away from the Den in just as many years with his previous two at St Johnstone in Scotland and Leyton Orient in League Two.Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Nathan Fraser
Wolves are set to loan out talented young forward Nathan Fraser this summer – a player Shrewsbury Town have been long-term admirers of. (Shropshire Star). 19-year-old was in attendance, with his mum, for Town’s New Year’s Day clash with Fleetwood Town at the Croud Meadow, when the winter transfer window opened.Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC
4. Sam Barnes
Defender Sam Barnes has signed for Barrow from Blackburn Rovers following the expiration of his contract at Ewood Park. The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on an initial one-year deal at the SO Legal Stadium with an option to extend his contract for a further 12 months. This makes him the second former Blackburn player to sign for Barrow, following the signing of Connor Mahoney earlier this afternoon.Photo: Lewis Storey
