Strong words inspire win for Worksop Town at Whitby Town

Luke Hall in action for Worksop Town.

Boss Craig Parry believes a half-time team-talk made the difference as Worksop Town made it five wins in a row.

The Tigers beat Whitby Town 3-1 victory at the Towbar Express Stadium after going in 0-0 at the break.

"I think in the first half we didn't turn up and we were lucky to go into the break 0-0,” said Parry.

"I had strong words with the spine of the side at half time because I thought we weren't at it.

"I thought we worthy winners in the second half, and apart from a five minute blip, we played extremely well to get the win.".

Whitby started strongly, with Aaron Haswell delivering a cross for Lewis Hawkins, whose header went off target.

Haswell was involved again moments later when Whitby worked the ball from right to left, setting up a one-on-one chance for the winger, but Tommy Taylor was quick off his line to make a crucial save.

The first half ended without a goal, but the Tigers made a key substitution at the break that would prove vital: Luke Hall replaced Liam Jessop.

Hall made an immediate impact, breaking the deadlock in the 55th minute when he latched onto Joe Leesley’s cross and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Hall nearly added another shortly after, meeting an Aaron Martin cross with a volley, but it was well saved by Shane Bland.

Worksop continued to apply pressure, and Leesley’s cross found Vaughan Redford at the back post, though his header lacked power and failed to trouble the keeper.

Whitby started to find their rhythm, and Connor Smith surged forward from deep, firing a shot that Taylor did well to parry away for a corner.

The Seasiders equalized in the 82nd minute when a low ball into the box found Hawkins. His deflected shot from just inside the area found the back of the net.

However, Worksop quickly responded. In the third minute of injury time, Hall sprinted down the right and delivered a cross to the near post where Martin flicked it into the net for a well-earned lead.

Just a minute later, Worksop sealed the victory as Martin played through Aleks Starcenko, who drilled the ball into the top corner.

With five straight league wins, Worksop will look to extend their run when they face Mickleover FC at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium next weekend.