Striker bids emotional farewell to Worksop Town

A footballer whose association with Worksop Town stretches back 10 years says he is ‘devastated’ to have left the club this week.

Kyle Jordan, who was a prolific goalscorer for the Tigers Under 19 side a decade ago, is to join a number of other ex Worksop players at Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Jordan returned to Worksop during Mark Shaw’s tenure as manager in the 2014/15 campaign.

He hit three goals that season but a concerted effort to improve his fitness helped him find form and he fired in 31 during the following term.

Jordan followed that with a 21-goal 2016/17 season, during which he wore the captain’s armband, and had found the net seven times during the current campaign.

But his time as a Tiger has now come to an end and he admits it’s a real blow.

“For the first time in my four years at the club I genuinely don’t know what to say, I am devastated to be moving on from the only football club I have ever been emotionally attached to but as much as I wish things could be different, all good things must come to an end,” he said.

“I know it wasn’t our most successful year in history but you have never had a prouder club captain than me, I promise you that.”

The frontman had to apologise to fans in 2016 for an offensive tweet but his relationship with the Tigers faithful recovered, as the outpouring of well wishes from Worksop supporters on social media has proved this week.

Jordan alluded to that incident in an emotional statement, posted on the club’s website.

“I want to thank all of the fans from the bottom of my heart, without you the club is nothing and despite it being a rocky road at times you have all stood by me through everything and made me fall in love with Worksop Town,” he said.

“A very special mention for Paul Stacey, Chris Randall and Derek Badger, all are very close to the players and working roles that the club couldn’t function without.

“All of these guys are priceless and for me don’t get the recognition they deserve, so thank you all for everything that you have done me.”

He also expressed his hope that Worksop Town can achieve their goal of getting back to the level of football they enjoyed before taking a voluntary two-division relegation in 2014.

“I know that I don’t need to go on record to say this as you all know where my heart lies, but I really hope that one day Worksop Town’s glory days return, whether it be at Sandy Lane or elsewhere,” he said.

“There are too many good people here and all working towards the same goal so I implore you to keep the faith, it will happen.

“All the very best to everybody at the club.”

The Rainworth contingent of ex Tigers already includes the popular Jack Waddle, goalkeeper Ben Townsend, midfielders Charlie Dawes, Danny Booth and Alex Nightingale and striker Nathan Modest.

They’re managed by former Craig Denton, who had spells with Worksop as a coach and assistant manager.