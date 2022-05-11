Steven McDonnell won both the Players’ Player and Media Player of the Season awards.

In his third spell with the club, McDonnell produced his most prolific campaign with the Tigers after scoring 18 goals in 42 games.

The bullish forward has not only enjoyed his work in front of goal but has also seen an improvement in his game overall, refining his decision-making with the ball and anticipation with his runs in behind.

“It feels great,” he said. “It just shows the hard work that I have put in this year has been recognised by all my teammates.

“I was buzzing to get the Players’ Player award because it just shows you that everyone respects you and the work that you have put in this year and to have that respect means a lot to me.

“I have built some good relationships from this year with certain players, and it has created friendships forever. Throughout the year there have been some additions but those who came in settled in straight away.

“I don’t feel like I have done anything differently this year; I just do the best that I can and sometimes you have good spells, but you have to work hard and then it pays off.

“Once you start hitting the net it builds confidence and then you go from there and you do need that bit of luck sometimes, whether that’s just a scuffed shot that goes in as sometimes you can hit things cleanly and the ‘keeper makes a worldie or it hits the bar.

“The cup final goal was a special one – always nice to score in a cup final and the noise was tremendous when it went in from the Tigers fans – but I would have to say the goal against Sheffield FC was my favourite from this season.”

Manager Craig Parry was also complementary to his forward, stating: “When you finish the top scorer in a side, then you have had a good season.

“But I think the most important thing for Macca is what a good human being he is – he just gets his head down and he hasn’t caused any sort of bother whatsoever.