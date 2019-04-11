Steven McDonnell praises Worksop Town squad as Tigers move one step nearer the title

Delighted Steven McDonnell praised the Worksop Town squad after he hit a brace in the Tigers 3-1 win against Hall Road Rangers last night.

Tigers had to come from behind as they made it 15 wins in a row to move within one victory of claiming the NCEL Premier Division title.

“I thought we started very slow and we didn’t play to our best, but when you play a team that aren’t really on your level then you need to grind it out,” he said.

“Three points is all that matters, so we can take that into the next game.

“It’s hard to get a good squad at this level, but it’s what we have and have shown, so hopefully we can do the same on Saturday against Albion Sports and get the title.

“Since I have arrived, the fans have been unreal. The support we have had from them has been phenomenal and hopefully we’ll get a big turnout on Saturday and win the title.”

And he also expressed his delight at getting on the scoresheet.

“I haven’t been shooting as much as I’d like as I have been playing on the wing and in midfield, so I thought when I got the opportunity I would have a shot,” he added.

“The ‘keeper made a good save early on from my volley, but the other strikes were too much.”

The Tigers are five-points clear of chasing Penistone Church, who have two games to play, and know they will win the title with a win at Albion Sports.