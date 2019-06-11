Steve Wooley commits future to Worksop Town

Steve Woolley has signed a new deal with Worksop Town ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Woolley was an integral part of last season’s double-winning side, playing 50 games and scoring on seven occasions – two of them coming in the final of the NCEL League Cup.

The set-piece specialist joined the club for the second time in 2015 and has gone on to make 154 appearances in that time.

“Last season is going to take some beating, to be fair," he said. "I’m looking forward to seeing what the new signings offer us and getting to know them. It looks like we have kept a good amount of players from last season, which is great news for both on and off the pitch.

“It will be great for the fans to be back in the Evo-Stik. It will be a good challenge for us as players, but if we apply ourselves like we did last season then who knows what could happen? Plus we’ve still got an unbeaten run that, personally, I’d like to continue!”

Manager Craig Denton said; “We’re really pleased that Steve Woolley has agreed to commit to the Tigers for next season.

“He is a player who I have been in contact with the last couple of days after he got back off holiday. He wanted a little time away with the family, but he assured me that when he got back that he would confirm and stay with us, and he has.

“Again, we’re delighted that Steve has committed to us for next season as a few other clubs had been sniffing around him.”