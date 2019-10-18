Steve McDonnell rejoins Worksop Town from Stocksbridge Park Steels

Winger Steve McDonnell has rejoined Worksop Town to become Kyle Jordan’s first signing as Tigers boss.

McDonnell joins Worksop from Stocksbridge Park Steels for a third spell at Sandy Lane and will be available for Saturday’s home game against league leaders Carlton Town.

He has played for Maltby Main and Retford United in between a second stint to help the Tigers to NCEL League and Cup double last season, scoring six in 25 games.

“I’m delighted that ‘Macca’ has agreed to come back to the club,” said Jordan.

“He will give us that pace and power at the top end of the pitch that we have lacked a little bit this season, and we all know what he is capable of, having been outstanding for us last season.

“Obviously, I am aware we are light on bodies, but I won’t rush into signing anybody, I have to be sure they are right for us and Macca absolutely fits the bill.”