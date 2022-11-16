Hebburn started the day in third place, but the Tigers went two goals to the good with a quick-fire brace from Liam Hardy inside 16 minutes.

Olly Martin pulled a goal back for the Hornets, but Worksop quickly distinguished their hopes of a comeback as Hardy completed his hat-trick and a header from Jack Broadhead saw them with a comfortable advantage going into the break.

The Tigers continued their scoring spree late into the second period, as further goals from Ben Tomlinson and Jay Rollins cemented Worksop’s place in second to keep the heat on league-leaders Stockton Town.

Liam Hardy celebrating his hat-trick goal. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.

And manager Craig Parry was delighted with the display.

He said: “I thought it was a perfect performance from us; we’ve controlled the game from minute one to the last minute.

“I thought the boys were exceptional, not just the football in itself, but we played the ball in the right areas, and we were so ruthless.

"It seemed to be chance, goal, chance, goal, it was scary at times.

“It’s not an easy place to come to either, they’re a good side.

"I’ve said from the start that they are going to be in the mix for promotion and for our lads to come up North - some of them set off at 9am - and get a 6-1 victory is really pleasing.

“We’ve scored another six goals today and that’s massive in terms of goal difference.

"It’s going to be very tight at the top of the table, those goals are very important.

"Luckily for us at the moment we can’t stop scoring, which of course helps.”

The Tigers boss emphasised the importance of his side not getting too ahead of themselves after a 10 consecutive league win.

“I am really proud of them and I have told them to enjoy the journey back but tomorrow it is gone and we focus on what’s ahead rather than getting ahead of ourselves,” added Parry.

“This is our most difficult month for us and we’re only halfway through it.”

