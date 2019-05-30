Star striker returns to Worksop Town as five players commit for 2019/20 season

Striker Leon Mettam has returned to Worksop Town.

The front man, who scored more than 50 goals for the Tigers during their 2013/14 Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division play-off season, re-signed for the Sandy Lane club this week.

Manager Craig Denton said Mettam’s desire to play for the club again was a key factor in the deal happening.

Denton said: “I’ve spoke to ‘Metts’ a lot over the last season and he’s always expressed an interest in coming back to the club and playing.

“I think a player with his experience would benefit the group a lot and he’s always had an eye for goal. His desire to play for the club again was a huge push for me to get him back to Sandy Lane.”

Mettam was one of five players who have agreed to play for the club next season.

Along with Mettam, Lynton Karkach, Steven Wankiewicz, Jed Phillips and Niall Smith have all signed for the 2019/20 campaign in the Evo-Stik NPL South/East Division.

Winger Karkach and centre-half Wankiewicz were key players in last season’s promotion back to the Evo-Stik leagues and will remain with the Tigers next season.

Phillips makes a return to Worksop from Handsworth Parramore. The versatile defender played for the Tigers briefly in the 2017/18 campaign under Ryan Hindley, before going back to the Amber Parras.

And Smith is a left-back/left-wing-back who joins the club after a great year at Hallam FC.

Denton added: “It’s great to have ‘Vank’ commit for next season as he was awesome for us last season. He is a local lad, Worksop through and through, and will run through brick walls for this club. I’m really pleased he’s back onboard with us again; I had no doubts whatsoever.

“Lynton is someone who I wanted to remain at the club and he has agreed to commit to us next season. I’m really pleased to shake Lynton’s hand as he is a credit to the football club.

“Jed Philips is a player I’ve tried getting back with us a few times, and I’m delighted he’s agreed to come back to the Tigers under my leadership. He’s an honest, hard-working player who will fit perfectly into our group.

“I’m really pleased to have Niall on board and look forward to working with him this season again. He’s a good, honest player who’s had a good year with Hallam and deserves his chance at this level.”