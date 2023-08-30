Son’s birth has boosted my performances for Worksop Town says Vaughan Redford

News you can trust since 1895
Worksop Town forward Vaughan Redford has put his upturn in performances down to the birth of his son, writes Devon Cash
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:34 BST

Redford welcomed little Roaghan into the world back in March and has scored seven goals in 14 appearances since his arrival.

However, it is the way he has conducted himself on the pitch that has caught the eye, showing great maturity in his performances.

Redford said: “A lot of things have probably helped me, like my preparations on matchdays have been a lot better with having the young one and I feel like I have grown up a lot more – that’s probably the main reason: growing up.

Happy Vaughan Redford with son Roaghan.Happy Vaughan Redford with son Roaghan.
“It’s been unbelievable and there’s no better feeling than becoming a dad. He’s a little dream and I couldn’t ask for anything better.

“Along with him, I have the best fiancé ever; she’s the most supportive person I have, and she makes it easier for me to keep doing what I am doing.

“I think that’s why I have massively matured on the pitch.

"And I think those around me have allowed me to mature as a player too.

“I think my mentality and attitude have contributed to my good start and the boys around me encourage me every time that we’re in and that makes it a lot easier for me with having the players we have around me.

“I think it also just comes down to enjoyment and the more games I play, the more confident I will get.”

After a bit-part role last season, Redford is relishing his game time so far this campaign, starting in all of Worksop’s fixtures so far, scoring twice.

“I think that’s a credit to myself as I have been working hard,” he continued.

“Last year was hard being out the side at times.

"But I bided my time and I know that with the more games that I play, the better I will get, especially around the boys in our side.

“I have enjoyed learning from the likes of Terry (Hawkridge), Greeny (Paul Green) and Wedge (Sam Wedgbury) and with their experience, you’ve got to take that on board.

"And I know that I want to be playing football, but if you play well and earn your right, you deserve every chance of playing.”

