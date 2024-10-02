Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In front of their biggest crowd of the season, SJR Worksop Women suffered a disappointing afternoon as they crashed 6-2 against Basford United.

The first half was all SJR and it seemed it was going to be a case of how many they might score.

Emily Murphyeventually put SJR in front much to the delight of everyone after a smart lob.

Basford hit back to level, but almost immediately Emily Myatt hit a long range effort that found its way under the goalie to make it 2-1.

More chances went begging and at half-time it stayed 2-1

However, Basford came out strongly in the second half and soon equalised.

Then In a crazy 15 minute spell SJR conceded a further fou goals to leave them shellshocked.

Club chairman Andrew Guest said: “It was disappointing afternoon and highlighted that at this level if you don't kill off matches it can come back to haunt you.

“But it’s time to move on and show character. The easy thing would be to run, but the easy thing is very rarely the right thing.

“We've bounced back from worse results, and I can't see this being any different.”

SJR Player of the Match was Millee Clarke.