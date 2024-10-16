SJR Worksop Women miss out on FA Cup First Round again after defeat at Spennymoor
Spennymoor on the day were the better team and were just a little too strong for SJR as their FA Cup dream ended for another season.
It had been a chance to make history for the SJR ladies and make the first round proper of the competition.
The team made the long trip north to play a Spennymoor side who play at the same level as SJR but compete in the North East Regional League.
It was clear from the start that Spennymoor were up for the game and they got on the front foot early, firing a shot over the crossbar.
SJR made a mess of playing out from the back and Spennymoor pounced by intercepting the ball and whipping a cross to the back post, where the ball was turned into the goal.
SJR considered themselves hard done by on the stroke of half-time when a clever turn by Lauren Brogan saw her pulled back, as she collided with the keeper the referee gave SJR a free kick.
The disappointing part of the outcome was that the Spennymoor central defender didn't receive a card of any colour despite being the last player and the chalellenge had red card written all over it.
Charlotte Finch struck the resulting free kick into the wall and, once cleared, the referee blew for half-time.
Despite being a goal behind SJR thought they had carried out their first half plan well and kicking downhill in the second half, they fancied themselves getting something from the game.
The second half set off with SJR in the ascendency and they could have equalised.
Emily Murphy beat the keeper to the ball but, as she was just about to roll the ball into the goal, a Spennymoor player got enough of a touch to divert the ball wide.
Amy O'Brien was next to be played through and, with only the keeper to beat, she lashed the ball wide.
This let-off spurred Spennymoor on, and from a corner SJR cleared the ball.
A Spennymoor player picked the ball up and her shot was half closed down and resulted in a couple of deflections around the penalty area, before the striker turned it home for 2-0.
The second goal looked to have knocked the stuffing out of SJR and a third soon followed as SJR threw caution to the wind and, again, a half closed down shot deflected its way into the goal.
Then a long ball wasn't dealt with by SJR and the striker cut through to add the fourth.
SJR Player of the match was Lauren Brogan.
SJR return to league action at home this Sunday versus Rotherham United.
